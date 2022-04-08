SDMC holds women's medical camp in RK Puram

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) organised a women's medical camp in R.K Puram, Sector-6 on World Health Day. The camp was organised for women across the area, Sugar, BP, eyes, teeth, lungs & TB tests were done and free distribution of sanitary napkins also took place during the camp.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta praised the efforts made by member Standing Committee and local area councillor Tulsi Joshi for her role in organising the Women Medical Camp. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri expressed his happiness for organising the Women Health Check-up Camp on the occasion of World Health Day. He said that not only Delhi but the entire world was affected due to Covid-19 for the last couple of years. The civic agencies handled the situation properly during the period for which employees of all three corporations deserve appreciation.

Joshi added that Mammography Scanning is also available at a women's health camp and the facility is being run with the help of Artemis Health Care. Through this, women can avail facilities like cancer tests and information related to its treatment. Joshi said that if the Ayushman Bharat Scheme would have been implemented in Delhi then there was no need to set up such camps. She said that we have been organising such camp occasions. Smt. Joshi said that the most important thing is that the majority of doctors at this camp are women. She said that SDMC always makes efforts to provide better health services.