SDMC holds its 1st mega virtual PTM

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday organised its fist virtual mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), where 1,300 parents of students from all 581 South MCD schools interacted with school principals, teachers and other administrative members, the municipality said in a statement.



The event was attended by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who once again stressed that the new National Education Policy, drafted by his party's government at the Centre, would be implemented in municipality schools from the next academic session.

Gupta added that the virtual PTM is "an innovative and novel way of connecting with parents. It gives teachers and parents an opportunity to connect and bond for the benefit of their children".

SDMC Mayor Anamika said that the virtual PTM for all 581 schools was a "unique initiative to analyse all the valuable suggestions received from the parents and teachers and chalk out an action plan to make online education better and more effective". Other senior party leaders from the BJP were also at the PTM virtually.

Moreover, the mayor announced that the SDMC had started online admission for its schools, through which she claimed 15,000 students had already secured admission to their schools. She added that over 1 lakh students are currently attending the municipality's online education programme.

Leader of the House in SDMC, Narendra Chawala said that the civic body is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that students' education continued amid the pandemic. "Every effort will be made by the Education Department for online admissions as well as the online classes of the students," he said.

Education Committee Chairperson Mukesh Suryan said that all the principals and teachers were "working very hard to make online education successful". "This virtual PTM is an excellent example of their dedication and commitment. The direct active interaction by most of the parents coming from economically weaker sections is very much appreciated," he said.