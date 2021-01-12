SDMC grants factory licenses on all floors in industrial plots

New DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has granted factory license on industrial plots on all floors in plotted development in conforming industrial areas under its jurisdiction.



During a meeting of the SDMC Standing Committee on Monday, Leader of House Narendra Chawla said that since the civic body does not have any policy permitting the issue of license on floors other than a ground floor due to non-sanctioning of Building Plans on other floors, there is no optimum utilization of industrial premises. "At the same time, there are many instances where the owners of the premises start utilising the First or Second or all floors for industrial activities or supportive industrial trade. This amounts to a violation on account of illegal use of premises beyond the existing norms. There is no express provision debarring the Municipal Corporation to issue Factory License on other floors", the draft proposal read.

SDMC is attempting to follow East Delhi Municipal Corporation's (EDMC) move. EDMC has had a policy to permit issuing of Factory Licenses on all floors subject to the submission of a Structural Safety Certificate since 2017. The move to grant more licenses in industrial areas such as Mayapuri and Okhla will also boost SDMC's revenue, councillors said.

Confirming the decision, Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said that this will help to create employment opportunities in the Industrial Sector. This will also provide relief to legitimate industrial trades and help in creating a stress-free environment for industrialists to a great extent. In conforming Plotted Development Industrial Areas like Mayapuri, Okhla, etc, certain medium, light and service industries will now be allowed on the first and second floors of the industrial units where the building plan is already available for Ground Floor as per existing norms.