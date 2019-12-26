SDMC flags off 8 cattle catcher trucks

New Delhi: SDMC on Thursday flagged off 8 cattle catcher trucks from Civic Centre. These trucks are equipped with latest technology and facilities like hydraulic lift, proper hooks to tie cattles, skit free platforms etc. will be distributed among all four zones. On the occasion, Mayor Sunita Kangra said that to control the menace of the stray cattles in its jurisdiction, SDMC purchases these trucks for an amount of Rs 1.5 crore.

Leader of House Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that we are providing adequate infrastructure and facilities to impound stray cattles and safely deport them to cattle shelter homes and gaushalas. She said to control the menace of stray cattles, we are conducting regular drives and issuing challans. She further said that we have purchased these vehicles after a gap of 10 years. We have procured these trucks to strengthen the infrastructure of veterinary Department. Earlier there was only one truck each for every zone but now every zone will have cattle catching trucks.