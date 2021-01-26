SDMC fined for not requisitioning special educators in schools

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday pulled up the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on it for not sending to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) the requisition of over 1100 vacant posts of special educators in the schools run by the civic body.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the authorities should show better alacrity for people who need special care but their conduct displays callous negligence for such citizens. The court noted that on December 18, 2020, the corporation was directed to expedite the process and urgently send the requisition to DSSSB so that the process for recruitment can be initiated and it was granted three weeks to do so.