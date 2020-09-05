SDMC extends last date for property tax payment

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal corporation (SDMC) on Saturday extended the last date of all three schemes for the payment of property tax upto September 30, 2020. Chairman, Standing Committee Raj Dutt Gahlot said that now property holders can deposit their property tax for the current financial year i.e 2020-21 with 15 per cent rebate till September 30. Earlier the last date was August 31, 2020. He said that SDMC has also decided to extend the date of general amnesty scheme for payment of outstanding dues for all types of properties without any interest or penalty of all the categories under its jurisdiction till September 30, 2020. Under this Amnesty

Scheme those property holders will become entitled for 100 per cent waiver of interest and penalty on making up-to-date payment of outstanding dues by September 30.