SDMC extends deadline for property tax payments

new delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday said that it had extended the deadline for paying property tax for FY 2020-21 by one month to August 31. It said that this deadline extension applied to the amnesty scheme whereby, timely payment of lump sum property tax would come with a 15 per cent rebate.

The corporation said that it had collected around Rs 295 crore from approximately 2.4 lakh taxpayers to date, which is significantly less compared to the same period in 2019, wherein the SDMC had collected a tax of around Rs 430 crore from 2.62 lakh taxpayers.

The municipality said that it had organised 448 special camps in all four of its zones to maximise tax collection. Standing Committee Chairperson, Rajdutt Gahlot said that the amnesty scheme for residential and commercial taxpayers has been introduced where their previous tax has been waived and they have to submit property tax only for FY 19-20 and 20-21. He said that the deadline extension would benefit genuine taxpayers who for some reason were unable to pay before the earlier deadline.

Meanwhile, SDMC Mayor Anamika has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking that Delhi government departments issue the necessary No Objection Certificates (NoCs) for development work in unauthorised colonies as soon as possible so that councillors in the respective areas can begin their work. She also requested that pending funds be released to the civic body at the earliest.