SDMC Employee Games 2020 begins

New Delhi: Leader of the House Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Sunday inaugurated the SDMC Employees Games 2020' at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Stadium situated at Kakrola.



On the occasion, Sehrawat said that said that SDMC is organising this mega sports event from March 1 to March 9 where almost 500 employees and officials from all the zonal offices of four zones and headquarters are participating.

She said that it's a good platform where employees can showcase their sports skills and talent. Most of the games are being held at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Stadium whereas other games will be played at Ambedkar Stadium, Chhatrasal stadium, DDA sports academy, Hari Nagar.

She further said that various sports competitions like cricket, Throwball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Chess, Football, Kabaddi, long jump, shot put, volleyball will be organised and the prizes will be distributed on the closing ceremony, 9th march 2020.

Chairman Sports Committee Bhagat Singh Tokas, Additional Commissioner A.A Tazir and other officials were present on the inaugural function.