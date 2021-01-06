SDMC earns Rs 3.72 cr by exporting surplus solar power to BSES

New Delhi: SDMC received a cheque for Rs 3.72 crore by BSES for exporting surplus solar power. Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh, who accepted the cheque, said that the Corporation has "installed a total capacity of 9.3 MWp of Solar Plant on 209 Municipal Buildings".



Most of the properties are now self-sufficient for meeting their electricity requirements and the excess electricity generated from these solar panels is being fed to the grid thereby earning revenue at average power purchase. "In the Financial Year 2019-20, 73.33 lakh units of electricity were generated by these solar plants of which 47 lakh units were exported to the grid", the Mayor added. Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that during the last four years, SDMC has generated 103.43 lakh units of electricity from solar panels. Out of the total generated electricity, 72.31 lakh units of surplus electricity has been exported to the power company. Through this move, Corporation has earned nearly Rs 5.3 crore revenue.