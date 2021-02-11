SDMC doubles Councillor Fund

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation has put forward a provision to double the Councillor Development Fund from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for each ward, even though it had denied plans to do so earlier this year.



A few weeks ago, the Aam Aadmi Party had accused the BJP-ruled SDMC of increasing the Councillor Development Fund at a time when all three MCDs were under a severe fund crunch by their own admission. However, SDMC had denied such claims at that time, stating that the fund had always been Rs 1 crore per councillor and there had been no increase.

When asked, SDMC Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said: "If the fund will not be increased, how will development work progress in the wards?"

AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, "On one hand MCD does not have funds to pay the salaries of its employees, and on

the other hand, the MCD is increasing the councilor development funds. They know that they are here for only a few more months, and so they want to loot the MCD while they are in power."

Apart from the Councillor Development Fund, another provision of Rs 50 lakh for Deputy Chairman of each zone by creating a new Head of Account has also been introduced along with Rs 25 lakh each allocated to improve conditions of 30 to 60 width roads, streets and back lanes in each ward. Another Rs 5 lakh in each ward will be earmarked for installing LED lights at dark spots. SDMC also plans to hike the fund for Chairman of various Committees (Education, Horticulture, Construction, Health, DEMS & Rural) from Rs 30 Lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The civic body will also provide Rs 10,000 to Councillors of each ward for celebrating each national festival - 26th January and 15th August. Funds will also be raised to celebrate Ramlila, Krishnalila, Chhath Puja from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Rural and urban village residents will also be allowed to keep a cow or buffalo within their house periphery without paying animal tax.

The South civic body plans to restart Atal Aahar Yojna by remodeling the 2017 scheme. People will get a thali (plate) for Rs 15. Initially, it will be started with 5 Inbuilt Kitchen Mobile Vans in each zone and later 2 Inbuilt Kitchen Mobile Vans will be made available in each ward of the SDMC.

SDMC will also ensure medical facilities on CGHS rate to the Councillors and their family members in Hospitals empaneled under SDMC. With such facilities, councilors can avail consultancy, testing, admission, etc at CGHS rate.

A fine/penalty of Rs 50,000 for dumping building material along the roadside will be implemented. There's also a provision to increase budgetary allocation on the purchase of sewing machines, press for washermen, opticals, rickshaws for Divyangs from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore. The existing rate of Property Tax in all the categories will be maintained and Rebates and Exemptions will be continued for the citizens.