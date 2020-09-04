SDMC demolishes eight properties for unauthorised construction

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday said it had demolished eight properties in Chhatarpur, Khirki Extension, Pnchsheel Vihar, GK-II, Lado Sarai and other places for unauthorised construction activities. It added that the buildings have been left in uninhabitable conditions so that there is no room for further unauthorised construction. The SDMC said that in the last one month, the department had executed 71 demolition and sealing actions against unauthorised constructions in Chhattarpur Enclave, Greater Kailash-II, Lado Sarai, Toot Sarai, Panchsheel Vihar, Khirki Extension, Chhattarpur Pahari and Chitranjan Park.



Further, in 55 cases, the builders have been prosecuted under the DMC Act, 1957 and criminal cases have been lodged with the police authorities during the last two months against them. Apart from this, the localities are being inspected regularly

and unauthorised constructions are being thwarted, the SDMC said.