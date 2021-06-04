SDMC demands Rs 1 cr aid for deceased employees

New Delhi: In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh asked for compensation worth Rs 1 crore for the families of employees who died of COVID-19.



"SDMC works in coordination with the Delhi government. Our employees have been engaged in COVID-19 related testing and survey, contact tracing, segregation of dry and wet garbage, running of flu clinics, running of covid-care centres located at Poornima Sethi hospital in Kalkaji and Tilak Nagar Colony hospital, running of vaccination centres, sanitisation and sanitation besides performing other important duties. While serving people during such a crucial period, many of the employees lost their lives after getting infected with the virus", the Mayor said.

According to SDMC records, a total of 38 SDMC employees have died since last year. Last year, the civic agency had sent files of 12 SDMC employees to the Delhi government

demanding the same compensation. Out of these, four were rejected, five were sent back with objections and three still remain pending.