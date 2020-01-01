SDMC dedicates 100 bedded Tilak Nagar hosp to citizens

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated ground and the first floor of 100 bedded Tilak Nagar hospital.



Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded the efforts of SDMC for providing better medical facilities to the people and said that this hospital will cater the population of 5 lakh around Tilak Nagar and surrounding areas.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister they are moving towards setting up state-of-the-art health facilities with best equipment, techniques and buildings," said Harsh Vardhan.

He said that health has been positioned at as one of the top agenda of the government and implementation of Ayushman Bharat reflects that the Prime Minister is committed to transform the country and give quality health services to the citizens of India.

LG Anil Baijal said, "SDMC is striving hard to provide better civic services like parks, waste management, parking, creating wealth from waste, solar energy panels despite having financial constrain and paucity of funds." Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said, this five-storey building is spread over in 19157.53 sqm and expenditure of Rs 64.5 cr has been incurred on the construction work till now.

The hospitals have facilities of OPD services, Gynecology, Dental, Pediatrics, Diagnostic Services, Ayurvedic, Unani, Homeopathy, Operation Theaters, ICU, Emergency, Trauma Care, Medical Stores etc.