SDMC decides to regularise staffers as DBCs' stir continues

New Delhi: Even as the SDMC Standing Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal to regularise contractual workers (Beldar, Security Guards, Gardeners, Safai Karamcharis) who have been working under the civic body since 2009, Domestic Breeding Checkers of all three MCDs continued their indefinite strike seeking regularisation outside the Civic Centre.



Meanwhile, inside, Leader of the House, Indrajeet Sehrawat called these contractual workers "true corona warriors" and said that class IV employees do the same work as regular employees but do not receive the same salary and other benefits and so the civic body was passing a proposal to regularise them.

While the MCDs have repeated similar promises of regularisation over the years, there have been delays every time and the workers have had to resort to complaints and strikes regularly.

With the civic polls nearing, the opposition AAP has targetted the BJP for making "false promises" for regularisation. For instance, in the case of DBCs, the three MCDs employ over 3,000 domestic breeding checkers contractually and while many of them have been with the civic bodies for 15 years without regularised contracts, they are paid just Rs 15,000 per month without employment benefits.

But even as the AAP blames the MCDs for the delay in regularisation, the MCDs have said that they have had to hold off on it because of a lack of funds from the Delhi government.

On Wednesday, the SDMC also passed other proposals such as the inclusion of third-party insurance as mandatory clauses in grants for licence to use horses and horse buggies in the SDMC area. They also passed a proposal to sell carbon credit to boost their Swachhta Ranking. They will be signing an MoU with MPCON LTD, which will help them in registering, verifying and purchasing carbon credit for activities to reduce their carbon emissions.

The civic body postponed several important proposals such as the construction of a parking lot in the Adhchini Village and MoU with NOIDA Toll Bridge Co. LTD.