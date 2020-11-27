SDMC, DDA to share revenue collected as per Land Pooling Policy

New delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will share 50 per cent of the revenue collected by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for augmentation and development of the area under the Land Pooling Policy in SDMC jurisdiction. DDA will also share part of the revenue collected from sanctioning building or layout plans that are in the SDMC area developed under the Land Policy.



As per MPD-2021, a land pooling method was adopted for urban development in the city, where the private sector could assemble land and develop physical and social infrastructure.

As per the land pooling concept, owners (or groups of owners) will pool land parcels for development as per the prescribed norms and guidelines, making them partners in the development process. For integrated planning of a sector, the land required for the development of roads, utilities, greens, and other infrastructure will be made available to the DDA (and other service providing agencies) after approval from the Zonal Development Plan and Sector Layout Plans. This also increases the value of said land.

As per this policy, pooled land will be limited to 2 hectares, to ensure that it is adequately returned.

The consortium will retain about 60 per cent and hold the rest on behalf of the DDA. Layout plans will also be approved/sanctioned by DDA, so that it can collect development charges. Since services in areas under land pooling are also likely to put a burden on neighbourhood services being maintained by the corporation, those are shall be transferred to the SDMC once development work is

complete.