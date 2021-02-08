SDMC conducts plastic waste removal drive

New Delhi: In order to ensure cleanliness in its area ahead of Swacchhta Survekshan-2021, South Delhi Municipal Corporation carried plastic waste removal drive in all four zones. During the drive focus was given to lift the plastic waste from green belts of main roads, central verge, sides of main roads and other vacant plot etc.



"In this special drive different stretches of around 57 km were covered and nearly 200 kilograms of plastic waste were lifted from the green belts falling under the jurisdiction of South Zone", said Deputy Commissioner of South Zone G Sudhakar.

"The drive was conducted to change the attitude of offenders, who throw waste on the green belts and even on the centre verge and sides of the roads. This type of special drive brings tremendous change in the cleanliness level of the centre verge of the roads. This type of special drive is also helpful for attitudinal/behavioural changes among the offenders", he furhter added.

He further stated that in view of the Swachh Survekshan, the sanitation staff is working hard and SDMC is giving extra efforts to upkeep the sanitation condition.