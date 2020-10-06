SDMC challans Max Hospital, govt buildings, others for mosquito-breeding

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted a drive to detect mosquito breeding and issued challans and legal notices to government offices, educational institutions, hospitals and dispensaries, on Tuesday, including offices of the Delhi Jal Board and Max Hospital here. SDMC has been conducting special drives to check Metro stations, DTC depots, police stations and major teaching institutions to detect mosquito breeding. The SDMC added that public participation is integral to beating vector-borne diseases and appealed all to take the appropriate precautionary measures.

Mosquito breeding was detected in: CPWD (Central Public Works Department of India), the Garden of Five Senses , Qutab metro station, Panchsheel park metro station, Delhi Jal Board, CR park, L&T construction site at Madangir, Bhikaji Cama Place fire station, DMRC project site in Vikas Puri, Max Hospital, government dispensary in Sriniwaspuri and Batla House, Dada Dev Hospital, and other. Mosquito breeding was also detected in government schools in Vikas Puri, Shikarpur, Najafgarh, Madanpur khadar, and Durga park pocket 7.



The SDMC has issued challans and legal notices as per provisions under Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria & Other Mosquito Borne Diseases) By-laws, 1957. The general public is also requested to prevent water stagnation and keep stored water covered at all times to control mosquito breeding. In spite of repeated house to house visits, public awareness campaigns, publicity through newspapers and radio by the Public Health Department, public involvement is necessary in the prevention and control of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.



The SDMC has said that control of mosquito breeding is the main stay for control of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya in Delhi. Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya are transmitted by Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes which breeds in stagnant water collection in and around human colonies like desert coolers, overhead tanks, drums, haudis, tins, tyres, garbage and plastic waste lying in open holding rain water, discarded tyres, flower pots, money plant, bamboo shoots (Fengshui), earthen bird pots, fountains, waterfalls, swimming pool, construction sites, roof top and any water collection sites.

