SDMC carries out sanitation drive with special focus on segregation of waste

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation in collaboration with RWAs and Brand Ambassadors is carrying out a massive sanitation drive in all four of its zones with special focus on segregation of waste at source, composting of wet waste and ban on Single Use Plastic (SUP).



Citizens in the SDMC area are being taught to take various swachhta related measures to keep the area neat and clean. SDMC has also launched a feature on the "SDMC 311 App" that will allow citizens to register any complaints

related to garbage or cleanliness in their areas. All types of complaints related to SDMC are being addressed through the App which can be downloaded at Google Play Store and Apple App Store without any cost.

The civic body has made efforts to improve its sanitation services in slums as well. To improve services and to ensure other development works, SDMC has formed Slum Support Groups. With the help of these groups, door-to-door segregated waste collection has been started. People living in slums are being appealed to keep their surroundings clean and are being requested to segregate dry and wet waste at household level.

SDMC's South Zone in collaboration with ITC WOW, RWAs and Brand Ambassador Ameena Talwar carried out Swacchhta and Awareness Campaigns in Vasant Kunj area during which focus was given on composting of wet waste, proper upkeep and maintenance of dhalos ghars, segregation of waste at source and say no to SUP.