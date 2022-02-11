SDMC budget: Parks to have yoga centres, moral edu gets a boost in funds

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) finalised its budget for the Financial Year 2022-23 on Thursday, after rounds of discussion on the budget



proposed by SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti in November 2021.

The civic body is not planning to hike property tax as recommended by Bharti, who had cited the administration's poor financial condition. SDMC officials said that they are not accepting the hike considering the

financial condition of the citizens of South Delhi after the Covid-19 pandemic.

SDMC leader of House Inderjeet Sehrawat discussed the final budget in a special house session of the SDMC. The leader proposed a fund of Rs 5 lakh for each councillor to eliminate dark spots in their respective ward. This fund would allow councillors to enhance their wards,

which they can use to ensure proper sanitation, increase in street lights, development of parks and more. The funds will be used as per the councillors discretions.

He also proposed an increase in the budget for moral education from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in SDMC primary schools. This budget will be used to hire new teachers that can help students learn important value education skills. Other highlights from the budget include car parking facilities in GK-1&2, Amar Colony, Punjabi Bagh and Nizamuddin. Scholarships for children of 'Group D' employees securing 1st, 2nd & 3rd positions in each class in annual exams. The deadline for waiver of interest and penalty under SDMC's amnesty scheme to be extended March 31, 2022.

SDMC leader of Opposition Prem Chauhan commented on the final budget calling it "a living expression of the BJP's fraudulent promises, which have been made in MCD for

the past 15 years." He added that the BJP-led MCD made so many promises for the future but

still has not fulfilled their previous promises.

"The BJP-led MCD did not mention employees when presenting the budget; nonetheless, the BJP did nothing but exploit MCD employees,"

Chauhan said.

He said that by choosing not to introduce a policy to address systemic corruption, the MCD had purportedly shown that its leaders endorse it.

Leader of House also proposed to start special yoga centres at SDMC parks for citizens. Initially, one yoga centre will be started in each ward. SDMC has 104 wards in total.