SDMC brings school to televisions with Doordarshan

new delhi: In a bid to continue education for children who do not have the technological infrastructure to attend online classes, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has now collaborated with Doordarshan and introduced special educational programmes on one of the channels of the state broadcaster.



SDMC Mayor Anamika said that the corporation's education department is now also encouraging parents to watch the Swayam Prabha channel, where these educational programmes are run.

"Our teachers are in constant touch with the parents and students and send the timetable and schedule for these programmes to the students," she said.

The SDMC said that the channel will run hour-long subject-wise programmes designed with the help of teachers aided by UNICEF. "The special education lectures are designed for students from classes 1 to 5 with special slots allotted for each class through video and thematic lectures," the civic body said in a statement.

The Mayor said that the SDMC is ready to assist parents in any way to ensure that children continue their education in the middle of a pandemic. Mayor Anamika also directed all the concerned teachers to keep in touch with their students over the phone and keep them motivated for online

education.