SDMC begins demolition drive

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) launched its massive anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, demolishing approximately 13 shops on the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad. The civic body will be targeting several locations under its jurisdiction during their drive from May 4 to May 13.



SDMC officials have said that these drives are a regular process that they have been conducting for many years and there is no particular target but the only motive is to remove illegal encroachment and make Delhi clean. However, the drives started gaining heavy traction after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to all three MCDs, asking to remove all illegal "Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and anti-social elements" in Delhi. His demand came after Jahangirpuri was struck by violence on Hanuman Jayanti. However, several SDMC officials have denied being selective of sites on the basis of religion, nationality, etc.

In April, a drive was planned in Okhla and Jasola but it could not be executed due to the unavailability of adequate police force. The SDMC has written to the police authorities in southeast and south districts to seek force to carry out the encroachment removal action.

Rajpal Singh, SDMC central zone chairman said that the drive on wednesday was carried out with the presence of police and other officials and 13 shops were taken down during the drive.

"We have prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas, including Shaheen Bagh. We have also asked for adequate police force to carry out the drive. We will start the drive in Shaheen Bagh on May 9," Singh told.

He said, "The drives are regular activities, conducted to ensure there are no illegal activities in the area." He further explained that SDMC didn't require sending any notice to the store owners as they were illegal constructions. "Those who conduct illegal activities know the cost of it", Singh added.

Several people have raised objection to these drives by stating that lack of notice given by the civic body is of concern and only the poor who have no other means will suffer due to these drives.

As per SDMC, areas like Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vikas Puri, Shaheen Bagh etc are under their radar and drives will be conducted their in the upcoming days.