SDMC asks officials not to answer Delhi assembly committee's questions

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday asked its officials "not to answer" questions of the Delhi Assembly's privilege committee as the municipality claimed that "it interferes in the day-to-day functioning of the civic body".

The move is likely to set a stage of confrontation between the Delhi Assembly and the SDMC ahead of municipal polls scheduled later this year.

A proposal in this connection, which was moved by SDMC's Leader of the House Inderjeet Sehrawat, was approved by the standing committee of the civic body on Friday.

Sehrawat said that the privilege committee of the Delhi Assembly had sought answers of several starred and unstarred questions asked during the Assembly session conducted on January 3 and 4.

He said that the civic body had provided replies along with documents to all these questions but the privilege committee termed them unsatisfactory and incomplete, which he said is a lie.

"By doing these tactics, Assembly committees are just harassing the SDMC officials and interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the civic body. Many questions are irrelevant and not in the interest of the public.

"Hence a proposal was moved to direct municipal officials not to answer such question which interfere in day-to-day functioning of the SDMC. The proposal was passed by the standing committee meeting on Friday," Sehrawat said.