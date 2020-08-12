SDMC approves redevelopment plan for Meharchand Market

new deLhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation Chairperson Raj Dutt Gehlot on Tuesday said that the municipal corporation had approved the plans to redevelop the Meharchand Market in Lodhi Road here and that all existing structures will be demolished to make way for new construction, as per the plan.

Gehlot added that under the approved redevelopment scheme, 90 per cent ground coverage with 350 FAR (basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor) have been accepted. The Standing Committee Chairperson also said that the marketplace will be declared as a "Pedestrian Shopping Street" due to the unavailability of parking facilities at the premises.

The South Delhi civic body will also get Rs 10 crore from the owners for approving the layout plan under the redevelopment scheme. Among the conditions, the individual owner shall get the building plan approved from the Building Department of the civic body as per the Standard Façade Control Drawing prepared by the corporation. Other requirements like the staircase, size of different components, etc. shall be designed and provided for as per the prevailing Master Plan, the Standing Committee Chairperson said.

"NOCs from all external agencies shall be obtained by the Building Department of the SDMC. Existing structures shall be demolished. Services shall be maintained as per the laid down norms of the respective Service Department. The development charges, augmentation charges and other charges shall be recovered from plot owners by the Engineering Department," Gehlot said.