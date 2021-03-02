SDMC approves proposal for installing EV charging stations

New Delhi: In a meeting of its standing committee on Monday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation approved a proposal for the installation and operation of public electric vehicle charging stations and battery swapping stations on land owned or managed by the civic body, including roads transferred to PWD for maintenance.

As per the draft of the proposal put before the committee, revenue sharing on the basis of a monthly licence fee model was proposed.

In exchange for the land/space provided by the SDMC, the Concessionaire shall pay fixed monthly fees on ECS (Equivalent Car Space) basis. The will be calculated as the Monthly License Fee (MLF) of the parking site divided by 1 ECS (equal to 12.5 sqm). This is subject to SDMC's condition that the rate of one ECS shall not be less than Rs 2000 per month in any case.

The rate of ECS will be fixed as per the nearest authorised parking site of SDMC and if an authorized parking site is not available near the land/space allotted for installation of the electric vehicle charging station and battery swapping station, the rate will be Rs 2000 per ECS per month.

However, in November 2020, the civic body had already approved a proposal submitted by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) for the adoption of electric vehicles by the creation of public charging infrastructure and promoting the usage of electric vehicles in Delhi. As per the revenue arrangement between NVVN and SDMC, NVVN shall pay an amount of Rs 1.00 per kWh of energy dispensed for charging of electric vehicles towards the rental charges for the land and support provided by SDMC.

For the sake of uniformity, the civic body has now decided that the NVVN shall pay an amount of Rs 1.00 per KWh of energy dispensed for charging of electric vehicles towards the rental charges for the land and support provided by SDMC, as was previously agreed upon. The energy (KWh) as recorded by the State Discom tariff meter shall be utilized for the determination of the above calculations.

The South Delhi civic body has also made allowances for procurement and installation of charging infrastructure once permission is granted for the same.

"After issuance of a permission letter, the concessionaire may require adequate time for procurement/installation of charging Infrastructure etc", the draft says. Hence, the concessionaire will be allowed a period of 120 days for the same. "The MLF will be payable after the incubation period is over or from the date of installation and operation of Public Electric Vehicle charging station etc. (whichever is earlier)".



