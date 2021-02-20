SDMC approves Lajpat Nagar Market Traders' Association's proposal to extend parking space allotment, management till '22

new delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation in a recent meeting of its standing committee approved a proposal for the civic body to enter into an agreement with the Lajpat Nagar Traders Association for operation and management of parking lots in Lajpat Nagar, Feroz Gandhi Road, Veer Savarkar Marg and nearby areas until 2022 at a MLF of Rs 18 lakh per month.



In 2015, as per an order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), these parking sites had been cancelled. They had been allotted as a pilot project to Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System Limited (DIMTS), a joint venture of Govt. of NCT of Delhi and IDFC, on cost plus basis (Cost-F15% Management Fees) for a period of one year.

DIMTS was depositing a fixed MLF amount of Rs 8 lakh with SDMC as its share towards collection of parking charges. Subsequently, these parking lots were allotted to Traders Association Lajpat Nagar (Regd) for one year for Rs 15 lakh in January 2017. Subsequently, an extension for another year was granted in May 2018 at Rs 17.50 lakh.

In February 2019, another two-year extension was granted at Rs 19 lakh, which expired on February 1, 2021.

During this time-frame, the Lajpat Nagar Traders' Association had to surrender substantial parking space for the construction of a multi-level parking spot, as per the proposal's draft. Therefore, the association requested that their share of Rs 19 lakh be reduced to

Rs 17.50 lakh, but later agreed on the sum of Rs 18 lakh as MLF.

Under the current agreement, which is valid till February 1, 2022, SDMC and the Lajpat Nagar market Traders' Association will re-develop the covered drain with green plantation and seating for visitors, residents and senior citizens.

It will also increase street-lighting in the area to reduce crime. The civic body will also create a bicycle stand at minimum four locations from where the visitors can rent a bike and use it to visit the area and then put it back to the stand at a very minimum charge.