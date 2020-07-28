SDMC approval to levy professional tax, decision on electricity tax hike postponed

New Delhi: The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday approved levying of professional tax on salaried individuals and others, amid furore from opposition AAP which protested the move in the SDMC House. As per the decision, salaried individuals and professionals like doctors and lawyers will have to pay professional tax if their monthly income is above Rs 50,000, officials said.



However, the decision will await approval from the Delhi government, sources said. People earning less than Rs 50,000 won't have to pay any such tax, according to the slab approved by the SDMC House in its meeting chaired by Mayor Anamika.

According to the slab, for those earning in the range of Rs 50,001-75,000, the tax will be Rs 100 per month, for Rs 75,000-Rs 1,00,000 slab, it will be Rs 150 per month and for Rs 1,00,001 it will be Rs 200 per month, the official said.

Self-employed people, earning up to Rs 6 lakh, will be exempted from this tax, the civic body said. Earlier, the Standing Committee had approved levying of professional tax on such individuals having a monthly income of over Rs 20,000.

The House also approved the hike in property transfer tax and postponed the decision on electricity tax hike, officials said. Earlier, the House proceedings were rocked by protests from the opposition members, demanding rollback of the hike in taxes.