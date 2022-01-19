SDMC announces property tax breaks for residents of recently legalised colonies

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee on Tuesday rejected the proposal to increase property taxes for the next fiscal year while presenting the revised budget estimate for FY21-22 during the Standing Committee chair's Budget speech.



Chairperson Col BK Oberoi also announced waiver of property tax for previous years in recently regularised unauthorised colonies under a Special amnesty scheme, as per which property tax on residential property for previous years will be waived if a taxpayer pays up for FY 2021-22.

Property Tax of non-residential property for previous years will be waived off if a taxpayer deposits property tax of last three financial years.

The chair also spoke about the SDMC's plans for the next fiscal year, highlighting work meant to be carried out in parking lot integration, classroom upgradation and waste processing.