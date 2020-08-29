SDMC and NR flag off 'mosquito terminator' train

new delhi: A "mosquito terminator" train to spray insecticide on both sides of rail tracks to prevent the growth of mosquito larvae was flagged off on Friday from the New Delhi Railway Station by officials of the Northern Railways and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.



Insecticide will be sprayed from a power sprayer mounted on a truck placed over the train, and it will cover an area falling within 50-60 metre range on both sides of railway tracks, SDMC officials said. The terminator train moves at a speed of 20 km/ph covering a distance of about 150 km in each cycle.

The train will help in spraying insecticides for 10 days between August 30 and October 20, and it will also pass through the localities of the NDMC and EDMC, the SDMC official said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway also separately celebrated "Harit Diwas" on Friday, during which officials planted saplings at stations, sheds and along the tracks.