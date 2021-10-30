SDMC allots Rs 41.60 lakh for providing facilities at Chhath ghats

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has allocated Rs 41.60 lakh for providing various facilities at the city's Chhath ghats, according to a statement issued on Saturday.



SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the civic body has been making all necessary arrangements at the Chhath ghats in its area.

To provide various facilities at the ghats during Chhath puja in all 104 wards, the civic agency has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 41.60 lakh, he said.

To augment street lights and roads approaching the ghats, to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness besides other facilities, Rs 40,000 has been allocated for two ghats in each ward of the SDMC, he said.

The Mayor said the fund will help in improving facilities for devotees at Chhath ghats. To facilitate the devotees, booths will also be set up at these ghats, he added.