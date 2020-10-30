SDMC allots land to DMRC for MRTS Phase-IV

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will allot 13,347 square metres in Chhatarpur and Khanpur to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This land is meant for the construction of MRTS Project Phase-IV from IGI Terminal to Saket, G-Block. The land will be granted to DMRC on "No Profit No Loss Rates", at Rs 14,165 per square metre.



In Chhatarpur, the DMRC will have to pay upwards of Rs 1.06 crores for 750 sqm of land allotted on a permanent basis, and upto Rs 2.80 crore for 9,917 sqm of land allotted on a temporary basis for 4 years at 5 per cent of the cost. Similarly in Khanpur, 1,266 sqm of land will cost the DMRC more than Rs 1.79 crore on a permanent allotment, and another 1,414 sqm will be allotted on a temporary basis for 3 years at 5 per cent of the cost for upwards of Rs 3 crore.

The SDMC will also grant 18,360 sqm of land at Sarai Kale Khan to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the construction of an RRTS station and viaduct. 12,060 sqm of this land will be allotted on a permanent basis at Rs 17.08 crore, and 6,300 sqm of land will be allotted on a temporary basis (initially for a year) at 5 per cent of the cost for more than Rs 44 lakh per annum.