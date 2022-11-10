Scuffle b/w 2 groups of students in JNU; 2 hurt

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between two groups of students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday, leaving two students injured, sources said.

The scuffle near the Narmada Hostel was a fallout of events that unfolded at a birthday party a day before, they said.

Police said two students were injured in Thursday's scuffle, while university sources claimed only one student suffered injuries.

A few purported video clips were circulated on social media that showed some students with sticks running on the campus.

In one of the videos, masked students were seen with sticks. One of the students was wearing JNU sweatshirt. Police said they will verify the authenticity of the videos circulating on social media.

Both university sources and the police said no political groups were involved in the fight. The university administration has sought a report from its security officials and action will be taken accordingly, the sources said.

"The fight between the two groups was due to an incident at a birthday party yesterday. A guy slapped a woman at the party. Following which, the guy along with his friends were attacked by some friends of the woman today. In the incident, a student suffered injuries," one of the university sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, "Today at about 5 pm, a PCR call was received that students are fighting among each other in JNU near Narmada Hostel."

On reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between two groups of JNU students over a personal issue which led to a fight among them.