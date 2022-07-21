Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University

noida: Four students of Amity University were injured after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students on Tuesday. While police is yet to make any arrest into the case, it was revealed that the fight was triggered inside the university while playing sports and one of the groups of students beat up the other with sticks on the road outside Gate No. 2 of Amity University in Sector 125 of Noida.



The incident took place around 2 pm among students from B. Sc (Agriculture). While a few students who were involved in scuffle are from previous batches, others are still studying at university. As per police, the injured students have been identified as Ashish, Bhola Kumar Gupta, Parichit Tyagi, and Nischay Poriyal.

"A PCR call was received and a team from Sector 126 police station reached the spot. Four students were injured in the incident and they were taken to a hospital in Nithari of Noida for treatment. One of them has sustained fracture in hand while others were left with minor injuries in the back, face and shoulder. They were discharged later," Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said.

"Following a complaint, a case has been registered against three students identified as Mukul, Vinay Sehrawat, and Devansh, residents of Haryana and Delhi. Few other unidentified people have also been booked in the case. The accused are on a run right now and teams have been formed to nab them. Investigation is underway and strict actions will be taken against the miscreants," Singh added.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous injuries), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the accused.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Amity University said that an committee has been set up to probe the matter.

"The brawl took place outside the university campus. However, since it involves students of the university. An internal proctorial inquiry has been set up to probe the matter and action will be taken," the official said.