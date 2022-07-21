Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University
noida: Four students of Amity University were injured after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students on Tuesday. While police is yet to make any arrest into the case, it was revealed that the fight was triggered inside the university while playing sports and one of the groups of students beat up the other with sticks on the road outside Gate No. 2 of Amity University in Sector 125 of Noida.
The incident took place around 2 pm among students from B. Sc (Agriculture). While a few students who were involved in scuffle are from previous batches, others are still studying at university. As per police, the injured students have been identified as Ashish, Bhola Kumar Gupta, Parichit Tyagi, and Nischay Poriyal.
"A PCR call was received and a team from Sector 126 police station reached the spot. Four students were injured in the incident and they were taken to a hospital in Nithari of Noida for treatment. One of them has sustained fracture in hand while others were left with minor injuries in the back, face and shoulder. They were discharged later," Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said.
"Following a complaint, a case has been registered against three students identified as Mukul, Vinay Sehrawat, and Devansh, residents of Haryana and Delhi. Few other unidentified people have also been booked in the case. The accused are on a run right now and teams have been formed to nab them. Investigation is underway and strict actions will be taken against the miscreants," Singh added.
Police have registered an FIR under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous injuries), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the accused.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Amity University said that an committee has been set up to probe the matter.
"The brawl took place outside the university campus. However, since it involves students of the university. An internal proctorial inquiry has been set up to probe the matter and action will be taken," the official said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT