Scrupulously comply with NGT order banning construction near trees: Forest dept

New Delhi: The Delhi forest department has asked departments concerned of the city government to scrupulously comply with the National Green Tribunal order banning construction and repair work within one metre radius of tree trunks and directing removal of signages and cables from trees.

The Delhi High Court had on February 10 directed that the Delhi chief secretary initiate appropriate measures for sensitising departments concerned regarding the "need to take care of trees".

The HC order had come on a plea pertaining damage to trees during digging work by the Public Works Department on Meera Marg in South Delhi.

It has been found that departments concerned have not yet brought the NGT order to the notice of their field functionaries and agencies engaged in construction work , Chief Conservator of Forests Nisheeth Saxena said in the order.