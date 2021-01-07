Scribe robbed at gun point

Noida: A female TV scribe working at a private news channel in Sector 63 of Noida was robbed at gun point by masked bike-borne assailants while she was on way to her home after office on Tuesday



evening.

The victim was dragged for a few meters by the assailants when she tried to resist robbery attempt. The robbers fled away with her purse containing cash and mobile phone.

The incident took place around 8 pm near Lava company outlet when she was returning to her paying guest facility in Sector 62. The bike-borne assailants followed her on the way when she was walking to home and attacked her at an isolated place on the road. It is alleged that the assailants tried to push woman after snatching her purse but she held on to the bag tightly and was dragged for a few meters.

However, the robbers managed to flee while the victim revived minor injuries in the incident.

After snatching the bag, she tried to chase the bikers and also begged for help from some passerby but the help was not received.

A senior police officer said that on the basis of compliant filed by the family members of victim, a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.