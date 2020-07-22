Scribe and family frantically tried to lodge case against molesters before shooting

Ghaziabad: What triggered attack on the journalist in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Monday night was a compliant which was made to police against the accused persons owing to which they took revenge and tried to kill him. Journalist Vikram Joshi and his sister had given a written complaint to police alleging Ravi and Chhotu, both living in their neighbourhood, of molesting Vikram's niece on July 16.



Vikram's family in their complaint told police that on the evening of July 16, Ravi had stopped their 17-year-old daughter when she had gone to a nearby market along with her younger brother. The accused, who was drunk, started making lewd comments and harassed her on the way. When her younger brother objected, Ravi's friends Chhotu and two other thrashed him with sticks and threatened not to interfere.

However, when she reached her house she narrated the ordeal, following which her family members tried to trace Ravi but couldn't find him. They immediately reported the matter to police and gave a written complaint at nearby police chowki.

"When we reported the matter to police, they took it lightly and didn't not arrest the accused. We also told senior police officials that the accused persons might take further action against our family but no one responded. If police would have acted on time, my brother would not have been in such a miserable condition," said Aniket Joshi, Vikram's brother.

Following the laxity, SSP Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani suspended the chowki in-charge of Pratap Vihar police post for not registering an FIR into the case and taking appropriate actions. SI Raghuvendra has been suspended by the police chief.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Sanjay Singh met victim's family and put serious allegations on police and the State government. While addressing media, Singh said that the family had also reported the matter to police couple of hours before the incident stating that some suspicious persons were seen around their house but police did not take any action.

"The family told me that Vikram had called the SHO of area informing him that some suspicious persons were seen near their house and are following him which is posing a threat but the SHO said that he is not well and cannot come to the spot. If he would have deployed some other officer to act of the complaint, the incident could have been averted," said Singh.