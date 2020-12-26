Scrap godown fire kills one, injures another

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man was killed while another received critical burn injuries after a massive fire broke out in a scrap godown in Loni area of Ghaziabad on late Thursday night. It has come to light that the building was illegally built while the scrap godown was also unauthorised. The deceased has been identified as Pappu, a resident of Seelampur area in Delhi while his cousin brother Gunga has received burn injuries in the fire incident.



A senior police officer said that the scrap godown is located on the ground floor of the two storey building while at upper floors, two families lives on rent. Those who have been affected in the fire are workers at the godown which belong to one Haqiqat, a resident of Delhi. "The fire broke out at ground floor of the building while the reason for fire is still unknown. Those living at upper floors were rescued from the building through terrace of the adjacent house" said Gyaneshwar Buddh, SHO of Loni Border police

station.

Fire officials said that it took them over three hours to control the fire. "Once, the flames were doused, we went inside and found some commercial and nearly a dozen of small gas cylinders. We came to know that workers in the scrap yard used to cut these cylinders with the gas cutter and while doing this work, one of the gas cylinder got blasted," said Tejpal Singh Rana, fire in-charge of Loni area.