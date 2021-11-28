Schools to reopen for all classes in Capital from Monday: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that schools in the national Capital will reopen for all the classes from November 29.



The news was shared by Sisodia via a tweet, which contained an official order issued by the Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma.

The order said the department of Environment and Forest has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi.

"All the government, government-aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment schools will reopen from November 29 for all classes," it said.

"All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," the notice stated further.

Earlier this month, all schools and colleges were closed in the national Capital until further notice in view of the air emergency due to rising levels of pollution.

Schools in Delhi have been largely closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown since March last year. The institutes were reopened for offline classes briefly this year but had to be shut down due to rising pollution levels.

On November 24, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that schools would reopen as air quality started to improve in the national Capital. "Air quality in Delhi is improving now. Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in Delhi," Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 announced to close all schools and colleges for a week and classes to be conducted virtually from November 15.

"For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed (they can continue virtually) so children don't have to breathe polluted air," CM said.