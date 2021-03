'Schools in Noida, Gr Noida, can't hike fees in 2021-22'

Noida: Schools in Noida and Greater Noida cannot increase fees in the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to a GB Nagar district administration order. The schools have also been directed to charge fees only on monthly basis and not force or insist payment of fees on quarterly or half yearly or yearly basis on any student, stated the order by the District Fee Regulation Committee.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the DFRC, chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday, which discussed, deliberated and reviewed issues pertaining to annual fees increment reported by the schools for the academic year 2021-2022 and other issues.

The committee has reviewed the current pandemic situation and other overall situation prevailing and unanimously decided that for the academic year 2021-2022 no fee increment shall be permitted and all the schools are directed to charge the fees prevailing in the academic year 2020-2021 only (which is not more than the fees charged in academic year 2019-2020), the order stated. Regarding issues concerning quarterly charges or annual charges, the order stated, the DFRC has discussed the matter ... schools are hereby directed to charge fees only on monthly basis and shall not force or insist payment of fees on quarterly or half

yearly or yearly basis to any

student.