Schools and colleges to restart today

New Delhi: Schools in the national Capital will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday after a spurt in COVID-19 cases had led to their closure in December, even as stakeholders debated the continuing of hybrid teaching and learning mode, with many educators saying that restoring full normalcy among kids' schooling is not possible unless online teaching goes and school transportation is taken care of.

Many teachers and parents pointed out that the attendance was thin when schools were last reopened due to the online teaching option and it will be difficult to make up for the learning losses if physical classes are not completely resumed.

Another issue is of transportation, since not many students turn up, running full-fledged transport services is not feasible and lack of transport discourages few from attending offline classes as its not logistically feasible, private school teachers have said.

Meanwhile, as colleges and higher education institutes reopen for the first time for physical classes in nearly two years, students are excited to get back to their campuses.