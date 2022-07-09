School teacher booked for molesting woman inside Metro lift

New Delhi: A 33-year-old school teacher was arrested from IP Extension Metro Station for allegedly molesting and harassing a female teacher from a different school, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Chand Meena, a resident of Kalyanpuri, they said.

Meena had been harassing the woman for a long time, and was caught molesting her on Thursday at IP Extension Metro Station, police said. On Thursday, police received information about an incidence of molestation from IP Extension Metro authorities. When police reached the station, they were represented with the accused and the complainant by the station authorities, a senior police officer said.

The woman said that she works as a primary teacher in a school. She said that on Thursday after school when she went to MCD office for some work, she observed that a person was stalking her, the officer said. Later, when she went to the IP Extension Metro Station, she again found the same man stalking. When she entered the lift, the man also followed her in, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Jitendra Mani said. There was no one except the two of them inside the lift, he said. The accused allegedly touched the woman's breast and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, police said.