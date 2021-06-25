School Taekwondo coach kills self over salary dues

New Delhi: A 46-year-old private school teacher committed suicide at his house in outer Delhi's Mangolapuri area allegedly over non-payment of pending salary by his employer's school, where he was a Taekwondo coach, police said on Thursday.



The deceased, identified as Tanoop Johar, used to work in Rohini but had been unemployed for over a year now. He was found hanging inside his house by his family members on Tuesday, they said.

In a purported suicide note recovered, he mentioned two names of the school management and accused the authorities over non-payment of his pending salary. He also wrote that he was "disturbed" because the school had not given him salary and he had no work recently.

Police said Johar had also filed a case in the labour court against the school management last year over non-payment of salary.

One of his former colleagues said Johar was taking online classes since March last year during the lockdown but had to discontinue later over dispute with school management over non-payment of his pending salary. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said Johar had not been working at the school for more than a year now.