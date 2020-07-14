School secretly cremates body of student in Noida

Noida: A 14-year-old girl student at a boarding school in Noida killed herself inside school campus on July 3, however, the school management didn't inform police about the incident and cremated the body.



While police have said that they have recovered suicide note from the girl's bag which stated that she was under depressed over some family issues, her family have alleged foul play on part of school management.

As per reports, the class X student from Haryana was enrolled to a boarding (Gurukul) school in sector 115 of Noida around an year ago.

The family alleged that on July 3, they received a call from chancellor of the school who asked them to reach school as soon as possible.

When parents reached the school, some men took away their phones and they led them to classroom where their daughter's body was hanging with the ceiling fan with the help of dupatta.

"When we asked them what has happened, they showed us a suicide note and said that if this would reach to police, we could land in trouble. Even we asked them to hand over the body but they refused and forced us to sign a paper which mentioned that she was unwell for long and has died of natural reasons. The body was then cremated in Banghel area in Noida ," her mother said.