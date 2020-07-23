School owner again caught up in representation tussle

new delhi: With instances of the representation tussle between the Delhi government prosecutor and prosecutors appointed by the L-G becoming more apparent at every riots case hearing, the High Court here dismissed a fresh application filed to cancel the bail granted to Faisal Farooq, owner of the Rajdhani School in north-east Delhi.



Farooq was earlier caught in this battle but this time, special prosecutor Amit Prasad filed a fresh plea to cancel his bail despite his colleague Amit Mahajan already having filed a similar plea, which is pending before the court.

Both lawyers are appointed by the L-G and Centre to represent the Delhi Police in the riots cases.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra argued that this was an attempt to do back door entry and they have created an artificial cause of action. He questioned how two petitions can be filed in the same court on the same cause of action and by same parties and how can the registry allow the listing of such a plea.