School jab centres hit

New Delhi: As physical classes in Delhi government schools resumed after months, the Covid-19 vaccination centres set up there have taken a hit, with teachers and heads of schools saying that most of the 52 such centres had closed.



The Millennium Post spoke to teachers and HoS of several government schools, where the centres were set up and they said that the drive had concluded and students can go to hospitals or dispensaries for inoculation.

Meanwhile, Delhi government officials said that while most of the students had received one dose of the vaccine, they have made arrangements to continue with the second dose coverage in school camps.

One official said one school in each constituency still has a Covid vaccination centre where eligible teens can get their shots. Moreover, several schools have requested the education department to allow vaccine camps in their premises to expedite second dose coverage.