School headmistress arrested for abetting student's suicide: Faridabad police

Faridabad: The headmistress of a private school whose class 10 student had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the top floor of his apartment block here has been arrested, police said on Sunday.



The headmistress was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abetting the suicide by the student who had taken the extreme step, leaving behind a suicide note in which he had said, This school has killed me.

In his note, the student had accused his school headmistress of harassing him and other children of bullying him, police had said on Friday after the boy allegedly committed suicide. "We have arrested the headmistress and she will be questioned as per the complaint," the investigation officer probing the case said.

The official of BPTP police station here where an FIR had been registered in the suicide case said names of eight students too have so far come under the scanner.

Four of these students have already left the school, he said, adding the matter is being investigated further.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the boy's mother who taught in the same school.

The boy whose mother taught in the same school allegedly jumped off from the 17th floor of his residential building here at 9 pm on Thursday when he was alone in his house and succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a hospital, police said.

The boy had also been facing depression for the last one year and had been undergoing professional counselling in Delhi for it, said SHO Arjun Dhundhara of the BPTP police station where the FIR was lodged.

In her complaint to police, the boy's mother also alleged that her son had told her nearly a year ago that other students used to call him "homosexual", the SHO said.

The boy also penned a suicide note before taking the extreme step. "Dear Mumma, you are the best mom on this planet. I am really sorry that I could not be braver. This school has killed me, specially higher authorities," he wrote naming the school headmistress.

"I can't live in this hate full world. I tried my best to live but it seems like life wanted something else," the boy said in his suicide note.

In the purported suicide note, the boy also counselled his mother not to believe what people say about him.

In her complaint, the boy's mother had also disclosed that her son suffered from dyslexia and faced difficulty in solving numerical problems. In her complaint, she accused the school principal of scolding her son on February 23 when he sought her help in solving some numerical problem during an examination.