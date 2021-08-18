School Dahiya was in now named after him for Tokyo Silver medal

New Delhi: The Delhi Government changed the name of Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya situated in Adarsh Nagar to Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya in honour of the silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Dahiya who was a former student of the government school.



"It is a matter of great pride that an alumnus of a Delhi government school has won an Olympic Medal for India," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sisodia said while making the announcement at the school.

He felicitated Dahiya and said that through his hard work, a student of the Delhi government school has now become a youth icon. Dahiya said that his school — Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya — had supported him in several ways which helped him win the Olympic medal.

"A large portrait of Ravi Dahiya will also be installed in this school so that young children are inspired and motivated to have an Olympic dream and bring glory to our great nation. The Delhi government is soon going to set up the School of Specialised Excellence for Sports along with Delhi Sports University. The idea is to recognise young talent in sports and continuously support them throughout their sporting journey," the Minister said. Admissions to this school will start from the next academic session.

The young Olympian also mentioned the state government's Mission Excellence ans said through that he got assistance with training, coaches, and other sports equipment during his training days.