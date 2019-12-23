School bus, MNC cabs give Jamia Nagar a miss amidst protests

New Delhi: Amidst the protest against the NRC and CAA in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, some schools have started refraining to provide pick and drop bus facilities to its students residing in the area.



The school bus for Jamia Nagar students are not being sent compelling the parents to themselves pick and drop their children to the school until the protest halts. Same has been the case with some multinational companies in Noida which have told its employees residing in Jamia Nagar to arrange for their own conveyance as the office cabs would be unavailable.

A couple has been told by Kalka Public school management that the child would not be picked up by the school bus as the management has refrained bus facility to the area for some time. "My wife and I are working and have been changing shifts to pick and drop our child. This is causing great inconvenience to both of us. Now, the protest is peaceful and scrapping the bus facility for the area is uncalled for," said a parent.

However, the school management has cited security concerns for their decision.

Dr. Onika Mehrotra, Principal Kalka public school talking to Millennium Post said " We are concerned with the security of the students, even if they are protesting peacefully, you never know when things change. We have stopped 3 buses inside the Jamia Nagar area. We might soon review the situation and rethink our decision,"

A woman employee who is also pregnant and doesn't wish to be named said that she has been told by her company in Noida that no pickup or drop wold be provided in Jamia Nagar because of the protests.

"I have been asked to travel by metro to office. Its not that safe early morning. Its ridiculous while all others will take a cab but we the residents of Jamia have to travel by ourselves," she said.