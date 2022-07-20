SCERT holds a joint orientation programme on Mission Buniyaad

New Delhi: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, held a joint orientation programme on Mission Buniyaad for 2,700 heads of government schools under the Directorate of Education and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.



The aim of the orientation was to discuss the achievements and learnings from the previous phase of Mission Buniyaad, held between April and June, and draw a roadmap to further strengthen the foundational learning skills of students studying in DoE and MCD schools through the program.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, addressing the orientation programme said that around 26 lakh children studying in DoE and MCD schools are the future and with the introduction of Mission Buniyaad in all government schools there has been 20-30 per cent improvement in the learning level of children. He said that as a good school leader, HoS should engage and motivate teachers to help every child learn better and that the support of all teachers is required to achieve 100 per cent results in attaining the goals of Mission Buniyaad.

"Let us resolve that 100 per cent of the children of our schools can read before October. This is not impossible, we just need to engage and ensure that we provide our best to our students. We will run Mission Buniyaad till we achieve 100 per cent results. Learning gap has widened beyond limits during COVID and Mission Buniyaad can help us fill that significantly", he said.

As per the current data, 88 per cent of children in classes 3 to 5 in DoE schools and 78 per cent children of in MCD schools are able to read at least words and they can read their books with two more months of practice.

In classes 6-9, 90 per cent of students are able to read small paragraphs now and with the focused approach for the next two months, they will be able to read their own books. The success of the first phase of the Mission Buniyaad has led the way forward for classes to continue till at least August 31.

Secretary of Education Ashok Kunar said that the Mission Buniyaad was a success in its current phase due to the collective efforts of teachers and HoS from both DoE and MCD schools. "We should not rest till we bring every child back to the mainstream. Our focus should be to build the foundation rather than completing the syllabus. HoS and teachers should own the project and do their best," he said.

Director SCERT Rajanish Kumar Singh said, "DoE and MCD schools are two strong pillars of Delhi education system, which can make

a big difference through coordinated efforts. They have shown this through the results of the first phase of Mission Buniyaad."