SC told ammonia in Yamuna controlled now, court seeks Hry reply

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Haryana government, asking it to put its submissions in response to the Delhi Jal Board's plea to stop the discharge of pollutants into the Yamuna, after it was informed by amicus curiae Meenakshi Arora that authorities in Haryana had managed to significantly reduce ammonia discharge.



A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran was hearing a suo-motu case with respect to pollutants being discharged into the river after the DJB had repeatedly brought notice to the alarming levels of ammonia in the Yamuna. The DJB had then gone on to file a plea seeking directions for the Haryana government to control ammonia discharge.

Arora submitted before the bench that as of January 18, the water quality is excellent, as the ammonia content is 0.3 ppm, and insisted if this can be maintained consistently. Praising the Haryana government, Arora submitted, "They have brought ammonia to a good level the acceptable point is 0.9 ppm." She emphasised this is a matter of drinking water for Delhi.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing CPCB, contended before the bench that the department is in the middle of collecting data on various factors associated with pollution in Yamuna and it will be filed very soon. "Delhi is a habitual offender for pollution in Yamuna," Bhati submitted before the top court.

However, Arora, who had also filed the DJB's petition, insisted that these levels must be maintained.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Haryana government, submitted that petition filed by Delhi Jal Board was not maintainable, as there were many facts which are in dispute. The Chief Justice replied, "What is the problem in making an order that the present levels must be maintained?"

The bench also directed the committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on river monitoring to submit its report to the court and made it a party in the case.

