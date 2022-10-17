SC to hear St Stephen's plea against HC order on DU admission policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of St Stephen's College against a Delhi High Court order which had asked it to follow the admission policy of the Delhi University.



Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, in his administrative capacity, has ordered listing of the case of the minority institution before a bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar, as on October 10 Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul recused himself saying he is an alumnus of the institution and would not like to judge the case due to present vitiated atmosphere.

The environment has been vitiated to an extent where it becomes difficult for us. It makes no difference to me as to what I will rule or how I will rule. But what can be done...It is an issue of constitutional interpretation. It is not something which can be settled. A call will have to be taken on how it is to be read, Justice Kaul had said while recusing from the hearing.

The Delhi High Court had on September 12 asked the Christian minority institution to follow the admission policy formulated by the Delhi University, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admission to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.